On this Pacific Pulse: A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. A Pacific Air Force's Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K-9 competition was hosted by military working dog instructors assigned to the 736th Security Force Squadron at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge recently arrived at Sydney, Australia for a routine port visit.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 00:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86835
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111037882.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 29, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
