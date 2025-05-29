Pacific Pulse: May 29, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. A Pacific Air Force's Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K-9 competition was hosted by military working dog instructors assigned to the 736th Security Force Squadron at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge recently arrived at Sydney, Australia for a routine port visit.