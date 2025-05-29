Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: May 29, 2025

    JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. A Pacific Air Force's Advanced Combat Skills Assessment K-9 competition was hosted by military working dog instructors assigned to the 736th Security Force Squadron at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge recently arrived at Sydney, Australia for a routine port visit.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 00:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86835
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111037882.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 29, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

