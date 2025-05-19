Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: May 19, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: May 19, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Brigadier General Shawn Crockett, Eighth Army acting commander, participated in the premiere forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region LANPAC 2025, which brought together representatives from 32 Indo-Pacific nations to address critical security challenges. The US Coast Guard, with support from U.S. Navy and local partners, located the 47ft vessel "Lucky Harvest", carrying two mariners which had been missing since departing L.A. Third Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group recently concluded Exercise Kaiju Rain 25, marking a significant step forward in advancing the Marine Corps operations across the information environment in the Indo-Pacific.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 00:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86833
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111037855.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 19, 2025, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download