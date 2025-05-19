Pacific Pulse: May 19, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: Brigadier General Shawn Crockett, Eighth Army acting commander, participated in the premiere forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region LANPAC 2025, which brought together representatives from 32 Indo-Pacific nations to address critical security challenges. The US Coast Guard, with support from U.S. Navy and local partners, located the 47ft vessel "Lucky Harvest", carrying two mariners which had been missing since departing L.A. Third Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group recently concluded Exercise Kaiju Rain 25, marking a significant step forward in advancing the Marine Corps operations across the information environment in the Indo-Pacific.