    Pacific Pulse, May 16, 2025

    JAPAN

    05.15.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    The U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy recently conducted a maritime counter special operations exercise to strengthen interoperability and share combat readiness capabilities at sea. US Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25-3, Marine Air Ground Task Force spent the last month executing rapid maneuver, joint and combined integrated fires and combined exercises alongside Philippine and Australian allies. Kunsan Air Base recently participated in Exercise Freedom flag 25-1 alongside the Republic of Korea Air Force, providing critical training for Airmen to improve mission execution under high pressure conditions.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
