Pacific Pulse, May 16, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86832" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy recently conducted a maritime counter special operations exercise to strengthen interoperability and share combat readiness capabilities at sea. US Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25-3, Marine Air Ground Task Force spent the last month executing rapid maneuver, joint and combined integrated fires and combined exercises alongside Philippine and Australian allies. Kunsan Air Base recently participated in Exercise Freedom flag 25-1 alongside the Republic of Korea Air Force, providing critical training for Airmen to improve mission execution under high pressure conditions.