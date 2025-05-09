Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: May 9, 2025

    JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    On This Pacific Pulse: Petty Officer First Class Guillermo Gutierrez recently received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his heroic efforts at U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 00:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86830
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111037846.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 9, 2025, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan, Sasebo

