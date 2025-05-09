Pacific Pulse: May 9, 2025

On This Pacific Pulse: Petty Officer First Class Guillermo Gutierrez recently received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his heroic efforts at U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 00:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86830
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111037846.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
