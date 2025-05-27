The Quill & Sword | Talent Management Office (TMO) and Plans, Programs, and Policies (P3) Discuss JAGC Promotion Selection Boards

In this Podcast, the Talent Management Office (TMO) and Plans, Programs, and Policies (P3) teams provide an overview of JAG Corps Promotion Selection Boards. This session features MAJ Shaloe Green and MAJ Emily McElroy, Plans Officers from P3, and Mrs. Kelly Yandall, Administrative Specialist from TMO, and together they share information and updates on promotion selection boards, the new My Board File and Army Selection Board System (ASBS) 2.0, commons concerns, and how to address concerns or errors in your board records.
For more promotion selection board information and resources, visit HRC Selection Boards at:
https://www.hrc.army.mil/content/Selection%20Boards%20Frequently%20Asked%20Questions
TMO “Promotion Boards” tab on JAGCNet –
https://www.jagcnet2.army.mil/Sites/TMO.nsf
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
