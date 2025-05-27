Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Quill & Sword | Talent Management Office (TMO) and Plans, Programs, and Policies (P3) Discuss JAGC Promotion Selection Boards

    The Quill & Sword | Talent Management Office (TMO) and Plans, Programs, and Policies (P3) Discuss JAGC Promotion Selection Boards

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this Podcast, the Talent Management Office (TMO) and Plans, Programs, and Policies (P3) teams provide an overview of JAG Corps Promotion Selection Boards. This session features MAJ Shaloe Green and MAJ Emily McElroy, Plans Officers from P3, and Mrs. Kelly Yandall, Administrative Specialist from TMO, and together they share information and updates on promotion selection boards, the new My Board File and Army Selection Board System (ASBS) 2.0, commons concerns, and how to address concerns or errors in your board records.
    For more promotion selection board information and resources, visit HRC Selection Boards at:

    https://www.hrc.army.mil/content/Selection%20Boards%20Frequently%20Asked%20Questions

    TMO “Promotion Boards” tab on JAGCNet –

    https://www.jagcnet2.army.mil/Sites/TMO.nsf

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 11:26
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86825
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111034046.mp3
    Length: 00:20:03
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Talent Management Office (TMO) and Plans, Programs, and Policies (P3) Discuss JAGC Promotion Selection Boards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download