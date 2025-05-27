This is a 30 second radio commercial for a Town Hall on June 24, 2025, at the Soldier's Theatre on Caserma Ederle. The USAG IT command team will be fielding questions and welcoming every member of the Vicenza Military Community and opportunity to be engaged. (U.S. Army recording by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 09:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86820
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111033424.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, June 24 Town Hall, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
