June 24 Town Hall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86820" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This is a 30 second radio commercial for a Town Hall on June 24, 2025, at the Soldier's Theatre on Caserma Ederle. The USAG IT command team will be fielding questions and welcoming every member of the Vicenza Military Community and opportunity to be engaged. (U.S. Army recording by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)