    June 24 Town Hall

    ITALY

    05.30.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    This is a 30 second radio commercial for a Town Hall on June 24, 2025, at the Soldier's Theatre on Caserma Ederle. The USAG IT command team will be fielding questions and welcoming every member of the Vicenza Military Community and opportunity to be engaged. (U.S. Army recording by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

