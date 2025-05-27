Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Former 31 FW Commanders Visit Aviano

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Former 31 FW Commanders Visit Aviano

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.30.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on a distinguished visit from three previous 31st Fighter Wing commanders, May 19-23, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 09:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86816
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111033196.mp3
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Former 31 FW Commanders Visit Aviano, by Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    Commanders
    distinguished visitors
    American Forces Netowrk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download