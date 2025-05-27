American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on a distinguished visit from three previous 31st Fighter Wing commanders, May 19-23, 2025, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 09:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86816
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111033196.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Former 31 FW Commanders Visit Aviano, by Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.