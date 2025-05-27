An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting Aviano’s Airmen Against Drunk Driving volunteer program. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 09:00
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86808
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111033118.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Against Drunk Driving, by Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.