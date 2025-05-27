Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Against Drunk Driving

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Against Drunk Driving

    ITALY

    05.30.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting Aviano’s Airmen Against Drunk Driving volunteer program. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 09:00
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86808
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111033118.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Against Drunk Driving, by Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    safety
    Italy
    American Forces Network
    accountability
    AADD

