NEWSCAST 30MAY25- Soto Dam Memorial & USS Blue Ridge Visits Sydney

Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Sasebo City officials conducted a memorial ceremony at Soto Dam on May 22, 2025; and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) arrived in Sydney, Australia for a routine port visit May 26, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)