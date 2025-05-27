Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 30MAY25- Soto Dam Memorial & USS Blue Ridge Visits Sydney

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.30.2025

    Audio by Seaman Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Sasebo City officials conducted a memorial ceremony at Soto Dam on May 22, 2025; and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) arrived in Sydney, Australia for a routine port visit May 26, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 02:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
