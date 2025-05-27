SGTMAJ Chuck Burden and the 250th U.S. Army Birthday

Sergeant Major Chuck Burden, the 8th Army Public Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader, speaks to Senior Airman Chase Sullivan, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about the U.S. Army's 250th birthday during an interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea May 9, 2025. He shared multiple facts about the history of the Army and details for the celebrations planned. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)