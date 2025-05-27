Sergeant Major Chuck Burden, the 8th Army Public Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader, speaks to Senior Airman Chase Sullivan, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about the U.S. Army's 250th birthday during an interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea May 9, 2025. He shared multiple facts about the history of the Army and details for the celebrations planned. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 01:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86804
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111032792.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SGTMAJ Chuck Burden and the 250th U.S. Army Birthday, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.