Army Emergency Relief CEO Tony Grinston

Tony Grinston, the Army Emergency Relief Chief Executive Officer and retired 18th Sergeant Major of the Army, speaks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Sullivan, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about AER during an interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. They spoke about changes Grinston has made to the program and historic firsts he has achieved. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)