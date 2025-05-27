Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Propel FUEL Episode 11

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Audio by Sheila Mullowney 

    Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Headquarters

    Bureaucracy Buster, Change Agent: In this episode of FUEL, join Howard Berkof, Director of Production, Deployment, and Fleet Readiness, Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems, for an insightful conversation about cutting through red tape and driving results. Learn from Howard's experience how to empower teams, foster open communication, and take decisive action in today's dynamic environment. As Howard shares, there's "no time to polish the rock!"

