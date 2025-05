Marine Minute 21-25 (AUDIO)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86797" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. JAZLYN BAKER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!







MARINES WITH 3D MARINE DIVISION PREPARE FOR EXERCISE KAMANDAG 9 BY PERFORMING BEACH REHEARSALS WITH THE NAVY-MARINE EXPEDITIONARY SHIP INTERDICTION SYSTEM AND THE MARINE AIR DEFENSE INTEGRATED SYSTEM AT APARRI IN THE PHILIPPINES.







EXERCISE KAMANDAG 9 IS AN ANNUAL EXERCISE THAT ENHANCES DEFENSE AND HUMANITARIAN CAPABILITIES OF PHILIPPINE AND US MARINES.







AS MARINES CONCLUDE THEIR REHEARSALS IN APARRI, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES AT COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE IN THE PHILIPPINES CONDUCTING HIGH EXPLOSIVE BATTLE DRILLS.







IN SUPPORT OF EXERCISE KAMANDAG 9, THE DRILLS PROVIDED VALUABLE TRAINING IN JOINT OPERATIONS WITH FOREIGN MILITARIES IN THE ADVANCEMENT OF A FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC.







THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.







SEMPER FIDELIS!