The LOGSTAT: Master of Supply Chain Management with VCU

Episode #6: CPT Garett Pyle meets with LTC Jesse Pena, the Chief of Logistics Proponency at ASU, to discuss the fully funded Master of Supply Chain Management program with Virginia Commonwealth University which is open to Logistics Captains who are KD complete. Our conversation highlights what the program is, how it benefits Soldier’s careers and units, and how officers can apply. The deadline to apply for academic year 2026-2027 is 27 June 2025. See MILPER Message Number 25-126 for more details. Check out: ASU Leader Development Programs (https://asu.army.mil/logpro/Development/index.html) and VCU (https://business.vcu.edu/academics/supply-chain-management-and-analytics/master-of-supply-chain-management/) for more details. LOGPRO Email: usarmy.gregg-adams.asu.mbx.logpro@army.mil