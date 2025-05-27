Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The LOGSTAT: Master of Supply Chain Management with VCU

    The LOGSTAT: Master of Supply Chain Management with VCU

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #6: CPT Garett Pyle meets with LTC Jesse Pena, the Chief of Logistics Proponency at ASU, to discuss the fully funded Master of Supply Chain Management program with Virginia Commonwealth University which is open to Logistics Captains who are KD complete. Our conversation highlights what the program is, how it benefits Soldier’s careers and units, and how officers can apply. The deadline to apply for academic year 2026-2027 is 27 June 2025. See MILPER Message Number 25-126 for more details. Check out: ASU Leader Development Programs (https://asu.army.mil/logpro/Development/index.html) and VCU (https://business.vcu.edu/academics/supply-chain-management-and-analytics/master-of-supply-chain-management/) for more details. LOGPRO Email: usarmy.gregg-adams.asu.mbx.logpro@army.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 12:39
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86796
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111031167.mp3
    Length: 00:36:12
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: Master of Supply Chain Management with VCU, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download