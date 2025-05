Marine Minute: 21.2-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. ANDRA MARTON-SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE







US MARINES FROM COMBAT LOGISTICS BATTALION 22, COMBAT LOGISTICS REGIMENT 27, 2ND MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP TEAMED UP WITH NORWEGIAN SOLDIERS FOR EXERCISE SWIFT RESPONSE 25.







WORKING TOGETHER THEY PROVIDED SUPPLIES, TRANSPORTATION, MAINTENANCE, AND HEALTH SERVICES TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY SOLDIERS WITH THE 82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION.









LT COL ANTHONY ANSLEY, A COMMANDING OFFICER WITH THE UNIT TALKS ABOUT THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THIS EXERCISE.







(LT COL ANTHONY ANSLEY) WORKING WITH THE U.S. ARMY IS IMPORTANT FOR INTEROPERABILITY TO SHOW THAT WE CAN PARTNER WITH OUR FELLOW SERVICES IN THE DOD, AND IT’S IMPORTANT TO WORK WITH THE NORWEGIANS TO SHOW THAT THROUGH OUR PARTNER AND ALLIES IN NATO THAT WE HAVE STRENGTH, NOT JUST IN NUMBERS, BUT STRENGTH IN CAPABILITY, AND STRENGTH IN COMBAT POWER.







THIS EXERCISE IS A SMALL PART OF THE MARINE CORPS’ DEFENDER SERIES, WHERE MARINES PARTNER WITH ALLIED AND FELLOW NORWEGIANS TO TRAIN AND STRENGTHEN CRITICAL CAPABILITIES IN COMBAT.







THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!