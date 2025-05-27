Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats: Grab Bag – The Prugh Lecture – Professor David Schlueter

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this special episode we sit down with Professor David Schlueter after delivering the Prugh Lecture at TJAGLCS. We discuss the 75th anniversary of the UCMJ and persistent issues throughout the history of military justice.

    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

