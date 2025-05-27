Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250529-N-AH435-1001

    250529-N-AH435-1001

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    05.29.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Sigonella

    News highlighting the recent installation of a postal kiosk and how to utilize it. (U.S. Navy News by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 09:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86790
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111030460.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250529-N-AH435-1001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

