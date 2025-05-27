Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2025 CBRN Military Demonstration- News In One May 30, 2025

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.22.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On This News In One:

    Multinational military members attend a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) military demonstration as part of African Lion 2025 at the Port of Agadir, Morocco.

    (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 09:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86787
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111030235.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2025 CBRN Military Demonstration- News In One May 30, 2025, by SSG Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion
    Kingdom of Morocco (Morocco)

