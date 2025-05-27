Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Patient Experience Week and Armed Service Blood Program

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.20.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Richard Martinez, Landstuhl Regional Media Center chief patient advocate, speaks about the importance of patient feedback and patient experience week, on May 27, 2025. Meanwhile, Angela Ashlee, blood donor who donated 1.5 gallons of blood, explains what the best part of donating blood is, on May 28, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 07:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86783
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111030092.mp3
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Armed Services Blood Program
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    blood donor
    Patient Experience Week
    Patient Experience Advocate

