Richard Martinez, Landstuhl Regional Media Center chief patient advocate, speaks about the importance of patient feedback and patient experience week, on May 27, 2025. Meanwhile, Angela Ashlee, blood donor who donated 1.5 gallons of blood, explains what the best part of donating blood is, on May 28, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 07:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86783
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111030092.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Patient Experience Week and Armed Service Blood Program, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.