Radio Spot - Summer Reading Program

A 15-second radio spot advertising the 2025 Summer Reading Program hosted by the U.S. Garrison Rhienland-Pfalz libraries that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 29, 2025, to June 9, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 07:14
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
