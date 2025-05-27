Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Sembach Fall Cheer Program

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.28.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot advertising registration for the Sembach Fall Cheer Program that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 29, 2025, to July 15, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 03:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86773
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111029768.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    TAGS

    back-to-school
    cheerleading
    KMC
    Sembach
    cheer program

