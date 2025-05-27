Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 15MAY25: Sasebo Elementary Expo & CFAS Active Shooter Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Audio by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    Sasebo, Japan
    Sasebo Elementary hosted an Expo event in Sasebo, Japan, on May 5th, 2025 and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo conducted an active shooter drill on May 13th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

