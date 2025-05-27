NEWSCAST 15MAY25: Sasebo Elementary Expo & CFAS Active Shooter Drill

250515-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan

Sasebo Elementary hosted an Expo event in Sasebo, Japan, on May 5th, 2025 and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo conducted an active shooter drill on May 13th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)