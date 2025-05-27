250515-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan
Sasebo Elementary hosted an Expo event in Sasebo, Japan, on May 5th, 2025 and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo conducted an active shooter drill on May 13th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 02:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86768
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111029691.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 15MAY25: Sasebo Elementary Expo & CFAS Active Shooter Drill, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
