The Cutting Edge is a podcast hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General, which explores the unique capabilities across DEVCOM, and talks to its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff about ongoing projects and leadership development.
This episode features Mr. Larry Larimer, Director at DEVCOM Analysis Center.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 11:08
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86748
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111027551.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:03
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 4, by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
