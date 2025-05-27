Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 4

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Audio by Greg Newswanger 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    The Cutting Edge is a podcast hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General, which explores the unique capabilities across DEVCOM, and talks to its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff about ongoing projects and leadership development.

    This episode features Mr. Larry Larimer, Director at DEVCOM Analysis Center.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 11:08
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86748
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111027551.mp3
    Length: 00:33:03
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

