The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 6

This episode of The Maintainer Podcast goes the distance -- bringing you stories from across the command. Meet MARMC's new Medical Officer, hear from leadership on where we're headed next, and celebrate the enduring legacy of Navy Chiefs. We also cover infrastructure updates, small business innovation, go behind the scenes with the SCBA shop, and catch highlights from the Change of Command. Our biggest episode yet is a full-on marathon featuring the people, partnerships, and priorities keeping our fleet ready. Pace yourself -- it's a long one, but worth every minute.