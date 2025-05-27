Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 6

    The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 6

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Audio by Jared Patch 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    This episode of The Maintainer Podcast goes the distance -- bringing you stories from across the command. Meet MARMC's new Medical Officer, hear from leadership on where we're headed next, and celebrate the enduring legacy of Navy Chiefs. We also cover infrastructure updates, small business innovation, go behind the scenes with the SCBA shop, and catch highlights from the Change of Command. Our biggest episode yet is a full-on marathon featuring the people, partnerships, and priorities keeping our fleet ready. Pace yourself -- it's a long one, but worth every minute.

    TAGS

    MARMC
    Regional Maintenance Center
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    The Maintainer Podcast

