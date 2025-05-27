Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast – Redefining MFLC Support for Service Members

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Support doesn’t always wear a uniform. Sometimes, it walks by with a warm smile and a listening ear. Learn how a military and family life counselor offers just that — approachable, everyday support through “walk-around counseling” that breaks down barriers and builds trust with service members where they are.

    In this episode, host Bruce Moody speaks with MFLC Raymond Hewitt, who serves at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. Hewitt shares real stories from his work supporting not only single service members but the entire military community, helping them navigate stress, loneliness and the daily challenges of military life through simple, meaningful conversations.

    Hear how MFLCs like Raymond help redefine the idea of “family” in the military and why their steady, judgment-free presence makes all the difference.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/military-family-life-counseling-program/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

