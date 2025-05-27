Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warhawk Podcast-S2E4 - Leadership and Legacy with CMSgt Chad Bickley

    Warhawk Podcast-S2E4 - Leadership and Legacy with CMSgt Chad Bickley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Audio by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    In this episode, we’re honored to host Chief Master Sgt. Chad W. Bickley, Command Chief of Air Education and Training Command (AETC). Chief Bickley shares insights on what makes a great Airman, what defines a strong Command Chief, and reflects on his personal journey to the highest enlisted rank. It’s a candid conversation about leadership, growth, and the values that shape the future of our Air Force.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 12:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86717
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111027010.mp3
    Length: 00:55:12
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warhawk Podcast-S2E4 - Leadership and Legacy with CMSgt Chad Bickley, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command Chief Master Sergeant
    Airman
    AETC
    37TRW; Gateway Wing; 937TRG; Medical; Training; AETC; 2AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download