Warhawk Podcast-S2E4 - Leadership and Legacy with CMSgt Chad Bickley

In this episode, we’re honored to host Chief Master Sgt. Chad W. Bickley, Command Chief of Air Education and Training Command (AETC). Chief Bickley shares insights on what makes a great Airman, what defines a strong Command Chief, and reflects on his personal journey to the highest enlisted rank. It’s a candid conversation about leadership, growth, and the values that shape the future of our Air Force.
|05.28.2025
|05.28.2025 12:04
|Newscasts
|86717
|2505/DOD_111027010.mp3
|00:55:12
|US
