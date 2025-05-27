Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 29

Behind The Counter at Your Military Pharmacy



Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast. Each month, listen in as the team focuses their discussion on relevant, relatable health content that empowers your health and the readiness of the force. Today, we're going behind the counter and exploring the Pharmacy. It's so much more than just a place to pick up prescriptions! For our service members, veterans, and their families, the pharmacy is a critical link in maintaining health and readiness. But have you ever wondered... what really goes on behind those counters? We'll be exploring the complex operations that ensure medications are dispensed safely, efficiently, and accurately. Joining our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, are special guests, Dr. Latoya Lynn, Chief of Pharmacy, Dr. Brandy Dunn, Clinical Pharmacist, and Staff Sgt. Heather Williams, Pharmacy NCOIC.



Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.



The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.