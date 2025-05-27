Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 29

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 29
    Behind The Counter at Your Military Pharmacy

    Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast. Each month, listen in as the team focuses their discussion on relevant, relatable health content that empowers your health and the readiness of the force. Today, we're going behind the counter and exploring the Pharmacy. It's so much more than just a place to pick up prescriptions! For our service members, veterans, and their families, the pharmacy is a critical link in maintaining health and readiness. But have you ever wondered... what really goes on behind those counters? We'll be exploring the complex operations that ensure medications are dispensed safely, efficiently, and accurately. Joining our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, are special guests, Dr. Latoya Lynn, Chief of Pharmacy, Dr. Brandy Dunn, Clinical Pharmacist, and Staff Sgt. Heather Williams, Pharmacy NCOIC.

    Pharmacy Resources:
    https://lyster.tricare.mil/

    https://tricare.mil/CoveredServices/Pharmacy/FillPrescriptions/HomeDelivery

    https://tricare.mil/CoveredServices/Pharmacy/FillPrescriptions/PreAuthMedical

    https://tricare.mil/Publications/Handbooks/pharmacy

    https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/

    To schedule medical appointments at Lyster Army Health Clinic call the Lyster Central Appointment Line at 800-261-7193 or submit a message to request an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at
    https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.

    Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.

    The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 14:57
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86703
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111025497.mp3
    Length: 00:25:30
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Lyster Health Talks Podcast, Lyster Army Health Clinic, Fort Novosel, Defense Health Network East

