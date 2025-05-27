Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Season 2 - Episode 2 - "Edgewood Arsenal... It's a Gas, Gas, Gas!

"Edgewood Arsenal... It's a Gas, Gas, Gas" -- Sean Kief and Susan Thompson continue the second season of Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History, with a discussion regarding the ownership of the Gunpowder Neck by the Cadwalader family from the 1840s through 1917, when the land was purchased by the U.S. government to become what would be known as Edgewood Arsenal. Also discussed is Edgewood Arsenal's role in World War I as a center for chemical warfare.