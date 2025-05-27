Interview with Capt. Daniel Martins and CMDMC Joshua Lundy

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 27, 2025) An interview with Capt. Daniel Martins, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Sigonella, and Master Chief Joshua Lundy, command master chief of Naval Air Station Sigonella, to discuss the importance of Mental Health Awareness Month. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
