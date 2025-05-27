Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Capt. Daniel Martins and CMDMC Joshua Lundy

    ITALY

    05.27.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 27, 2025) An interview with Capt. Daniel Martins, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Sigonella, and Master Chief Joshua Lundy, command master chief of Naval Air Station Sigonella, to discuss the importance of Mental Health Awareness Month. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    NASSIG, AFN, mental health, mental health resources

