NEWSCAST 27MAY25: Sasebo Olympics Ceremony & USS America (LHA 6) Farewell

250527-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan

The Fleet Fitness Complex hosted their first ever Sasebo Olympics Ceremony at the Harbor View Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo May 16th, 2025 and USS America sailors said farewell to Sasebo as they prepared to change homeport. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)