250527-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan
The Fleet Fitness Complex hosted their first ever Sasebo Olympics Ceremony at the Harbor View Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo May 16th, 2025 and USS America sailors said farewell to Sasebo as they prepared to change homeport. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 18:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86690
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111023519.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 27MAY25: Sasebo Olympics Ceremony & USS America (LHA 6) Farewell, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.