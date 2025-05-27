Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 27MAY25: Sasebo Olympics Ceremony & USS America (LHA 6) Farewell

    NEWSCAST 27MAY25: Sasebo Olympics Ceremony & USS America (LHA 6) Farewell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.21.2025

    Audio by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    250527-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    The Fleet Fitness Complex hosted their first ever Sasebo Olympics Ceremony at the Harbor View Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo May 16th, 2025 and USS America sailors said farewell to Sasebo as they prepared to change homeport. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 18:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86690
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111023519.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 27MAY25: Sasebo Olympics Ceremony & USS America (LHA 6) Farewell, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFn Sasebo
    CFAS
    fleet fitness complex
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download