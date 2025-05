Marine Minute: 20-25 (AUDIO)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86677" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. JAZLYN BAKER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S. MARINES WITH MARINE LIGHT ATTACK HELICOPTER SQUADRON 169 PROVIDED AIR SUPPORT TO 3D MARINE DIVISION DURING HELOCAST TRAINING OFF THE COAST OF OKINAWA, JAPAN.



HMLA-169 TRAINED ON PREFLIGHT CHECKS AS WELL AS PARTICIPATING IN AMPHIBIOUS INSERTIONS AND EXTRACTIONS. THE PURPOSE OF THIS TRAINING IS TO RETAIN PROFICIENCY IN PROPER HELOCASTING PROCEDURES FOR BOTH UNITS.



LEAVING OKINAWA, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES WITH MARTIAL ARTS INSTRUCTOR TRAINER COURSE 2-25. ON MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO.



THE “FIGHTING HOLES” TRAINING EVENT CONSISTED OF SIMULATED CLOSE QUARTER COMBAT TACTICS WHERE MARINES PUT THE TECHNIQUES THEY LEARNED INTO PRACTICE.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!