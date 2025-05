Marine Minute: 20.2-25 (Audio Version)

WELCOME I’M CPL. SAMANTHA POLLICH WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE



U.S. MARINES WITH 2D MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP ARE READY TO GET SUPPLIES WHERE THEY NEED TO GO...AND IF BOATS, TRUCKS AND AIRCRAFT CAN’T DO THE TRICK...PACKING MULES JUST MIGHT BE THE NEXT BEST OPTION.



A TEAM OF 15 MARINES AND 2 CORPSMAN LEARNED HOW TO FEED, SADDLE, AND PACK MULES AT THE ANIMAL HANDLER AND PACKER COURSE IN ROAN MOUNTAIN, TENNESSEE.



MASTER SGT JOSHUA OWEN, A LOGISTICS CHIEF WITH COMBAT LOGISITCS BATTALION 8, COMBAT LOGISTICS REGIMENT 2, 2D MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP EXPLAINS THE IMPORTANCE OF THIS COURSE.



"WE CAN USE MULES WHERE VEHICLES CAN’T GO AND WHERE AIR CAN’T DROP STUFF. SO, IF THAT INFANTRY COMPANY OR PLATOON IS INSIDE AN AUSTERE ENVIROMENT WHERE WE CAN’T USE THOSE FORMS OF MULTIMODAL LOGISTICS, WE CAN USE THE MULES TO GET THEM THE SUPPLIES THAT THEY NEED.”



MULTI-MODAL LOGISITICS CONSISTS OF SEVERAL WAYS OF COORDINATING THE TRANPORTATION OF SUPPLIES THAT CAN BE THROUGH THE AIR, ON THE ROAD, IN THE SEA, OR, IN THIS CASE, BY ANIMALS.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!