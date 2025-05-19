NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 22, 2025) Radio spot promotes Navy Region Legal Services on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 10:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86670
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111014534.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Region Legal Services, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.