    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 13: Army NCO Strategy

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    During this episode of the NCO Journal podcast, we welcome U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Brad J. Lopes, the NCO professional development directorate analyst at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, to discuss the new NCO Strategy.

    Sergeants Major Academy
    NCOPD
    Army NCO Strategy
    Sgt. Maj. Brad J. Lopes
    NCO Strategy

