    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 12: Plagiarism Defined

    12.01.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    During this episode of the NCO Journal podcast, we welcome Don Wright, Ph.D., Deputy Director of Army University Press to discuss plagiarism; to include different types, how to avoid it, and its ethical implications.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 11:28
    Length: 00:22:28
    Plagiarism Defined, Don Wright, Ph.D., Plagiarism

