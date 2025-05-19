NCO Journal Podcast Episode 12: Plagiarism Defined

During this episode of the NCO Journal podcast, we welcome Don Wright, Ph.D., Deputy Director of Army University Press to discuss plagiarism; to include different types, how to avoid it, and its ethical implications.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 11:28
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86633
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111011217.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
