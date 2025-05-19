NCO Journal Podcast Episode 10: Importance of Writing

During this episode of the NCO Journal podcast, we welcome Army University Command Sgt. Maj. Teresa Duncan to speak with us about the importance of writing. Command Sgt. Maj. Duncan goes in depth about career advancements when honing writing skills and quotes a couple of notable philosophers in history.