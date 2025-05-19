Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 9: USASMA Accreditation

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 9: USASMA Accreditation

    10.03.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    During this episode of the NCO Journal podcast, we welcome three of the 105 graduates of the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence and U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy who became the first recipients of the newly offered Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Workforce Development degree, June 21, 2019. This unique degree program is awarded by the U.S. Command and General Staff College to qualified graduates. #USASMA Commandant Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers and Mr. Bill Backscheider join the discussion providing background and insight into this historic event.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 11:23
    Length: 00:12:04
    CSM Jimmy Sellers
    Bachelor of Arts
    degree program
    NCOLCoE
    SGM-A Accreditation
    Bill Backscheider

