NCO Journal Podcast Episode 9: USASMA Accreditation

During this episode of the NCO Journal podcast, we welcome three of the 105 graduates of the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence and U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy who became the first recipients of the newly offered Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Workforce Development degree, June 21, 2019. This unique degree program is awarded by the U.S. Command and General Staff College to qualified graduates. #USASMA Commandant Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers and Mr. Bill Backscheider join the discussion providing background and insight into this historic event.