NCO Journal Podcast Episode 8: Secretary of the Army Media Round Table

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86629" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, the NCO Journal participates in a media round table discussion with the Secretary of the Army Dr. Mark T. Esper. Among the topics discussed were talent management, Army Family initiatives, and modernization. The event took place at the Pentagon, April 24, 2019.