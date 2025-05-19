In this episode, the NCO Journal participates in a media round table discussion with the Secretary of the Army Dr. Mark T. Esper. Among the topics discussed were talent management, Army Family initiatives, and modernization. The event took place at the Pentagon, April 24, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 11:19
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86629
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111011182.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 8: Secretary of the Army Media Round Table, by Santiago Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.