    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 8: Secretary of the Army Media Round Table

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 8: Secretary of the Army Media Round Table

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    In this episode, the NCO Journal participates in a media round table discussion with the Secretary of the Army Dr. Mark T. Esper. Among the topics discussed were talent management, Army Family initiatives, and modernization. The event took place at the Pentagon, April 24, 2019.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 8: Secretary of the Army Media Round Table, by Santiago Zapata, identified by DVIDS

