NCO Journal Podcast Episode 7: Army Congressional Fellowship Program

In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast, we continue the discussion about the Army Congressional Fellowship Program (ACFP) with Sgt. Maj. Travis Votaw from the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center. Votaw, authored "The NCO as Congressional Fellow" for the NCO Journal in January.