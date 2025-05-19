In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast, we continue the discussion about the Army Congressional Fellowship Program (ACFP) with Sgt. Maj. Travis Votaw from the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center. Votaw, authored "The NCO as Congressional Fellow" for the NCO Journal in January.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 11:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86628
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111011170.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 7: Army Congressional Fellowship Program, by Santiago Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.