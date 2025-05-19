Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 7: Army Congressional Fellowship Program

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast, we continue the discussion about the Army Congressional Fellowship Program (ACFP) with Sgt. Maj. Travis Votaw from the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center. Votaw, authored "The NCO as Congressional Fellow" for the NCO Journal in January.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:12:07
    Army Congressional Fellowship Program
    Sgt. Maj. Travis Votaw
    The NCO as Congressional Fellow

