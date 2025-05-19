Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 6: Army Combat Fitness Test

    07.01.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast, we discuss the implementation of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) with Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Mitchell from the Center for Initial Military Training. The ACFT is scheduled to become the new fitness test of record in October 2020.

    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Mitchell

