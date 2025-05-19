Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 5: Master Leader Course

    05.01.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast, recent Master Leader Course (MLC) graduate, Sgt. 1st Class Thomas (TJ) Trent, discusses his experience while attending the course. He also provides advice on how to succeed.

    Master Leader Course, Sgt. 1st Class Thomas (TJ) Trent

