NCO Journal Podcast Episode 5: Master Leader Course

In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast, recent Master Leader Course (MLC) graduate, Sgt. 1st Class Thomas (TJ) Trent, discusses his experience while attending the course. He also provides advice on how to succeed.