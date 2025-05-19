Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mako Minute – Ep. 1

    Mako Minute – Ep. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Audio by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano, Tech. Sgt. Paul Cook and Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes

    482d Fighter Wing

    In the debut episode of Mako Minute, Col. Brandon Kelly shares command updates and priorities for every Mako Airman in a segment called Custer’s Corner. Later, TSgt Paul Cook interviews SMSgt Thomas Kelley from the 482d Force Support Squadron to highlight career development tools and services available to reservists.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 13:09
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86625
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111011151.mp3
    Length: 00:37:00
    Year 2025
    Location: HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mako Minute – Ep. 1, by MSgt Lionel Castellano, TSgt Paul Cook and TSgt Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    AIr Force Reserve
    Homestead ARB
    482d Fighter Wing
    Mako Minute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download