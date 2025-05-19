Mako Minute – Ep. 1

In the debut episode of Mako Minute, Col. Brandon Kelly shares command updates and priorities for every Mako Airman in a segment called Custer’s Corner. Later, TSgt Paul Cook interviews SMSgt Thomas Kelley from the 482d Force Support Squadron to highlight career development tools and services available to reservists.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 13:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86625
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111011151.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:00
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
