    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 4: U.S. Army Africa

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast, we speak with Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman U.S. Army Africa senior enlisted leader about enhancing military educational programs in Africa based on each nation’s wants, resource sustainability, and noncommissioned officer developmental needs as they pertain to the region.

    Length: 00:14:52
    Africa
    military education
    U.S. Army Africa
    Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman
    U.S. Army Africa AFRICOM U.S. Army

