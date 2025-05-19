NCO Journal Podcast Episode 4: U.S. Army Africa

In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast, we speak with Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman U.S. Army Africa senior enlisted leader about enhancing military educational programs in Africa based on each nation’s wants, resource sustainability, and noncommissioned officer developmental needs as they pertain to the region.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 10:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86624
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111011139.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:52
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
