    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 3: Civilian Education

    01.01.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast we speak with Mr. Tom Kelly, Education Services Officer, Fort Leavenworth, KS, about civilian education. Some of the topics included in this podcast are how to select the right school for you, paying for college and CLEP tests.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 11:00
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:17:35
    TAGS

    Tom Kelly, Education Services, Civilian Education, school selection, paying for college, CLEP

