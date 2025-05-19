NCO Journal Podcast Episode 3: Civilian Education

In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast we speak with Mr. Tom Kelly, Education Services Officer, Fort Leavenworth, KS, about civilian education. Some of the topics included in this podcast are how to select the right school for you, paying for college and CLEP tests.