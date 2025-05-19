Military OneSource Podcast — Family Stories: American Battle Monuments Commission

Listen in as family members tell the stories of military heroes killed in battle during World War I and World War II. Also, hear about the correspondence these heroes had with loved ones back home, the circumstances surrounding their deaths and how their remains were uncovered decades later. You’ll also hear from representatives of the ABMC, which works closely with families such as these to memorialize service members interred overseas.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Gretchen Wronka, daughter of 1st Lt. Loren Hintz (buried at Florence American Cemetery); Paul Stouffer, great nephew of Pvt. William Donnelly (buried at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery) and nephew of 2nd Lt. William McGowan (buried at Normandy American Cemetery); Eryth Zecher, superintendent at Florence American Cemetery; and John Bolt, assistant superintendent at Normandy American Cemetery.



Visit Military OneSource’s Survivor & Casualty Assistance category page at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/casualty-assistance/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil, or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.