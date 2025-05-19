Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Family Stories: American Battle Monuments Commission

    Military OneSource Podcast — Family Stories: American Battle Monuments Commission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Listen in as family members tell the stories of military heroes killed in battle during World War I and World War II. Also, hear about the correspondence these heroes had with loved ones back home, the circumstances surrounding their deaths and how their remains were uncovered decades later. You’ll also hear from representatives of the ABMC, which works closely with families such as these to memorialize service members interred overseas.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Gretchen Wronka, daughter of 1st Lt. Loren Hintz (buried at Florence American Cemetery); Paul Stouffer, great nephew of Pvt. William Donnelly (buried at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery) and nephew of 2nd Lt. William McGowan (buried at Normandy American Cemetery); Eryth Zecher, superintendent at Florence American Cemetery; and John Bolt, assistant superintendent at Normandy American Cemetery.

    Visit Military OneSource’s Survivor & Casualty Assistance category page at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/casualty-assistance/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil, or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 10:16
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86621
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111011013.mp3
    Length: 00:41:34
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Family Stories: American Battle Monuments Commission, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    DOD
    Military
    Military OneSource
    Casualty Assistance
    American Battle Monuments Comission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download