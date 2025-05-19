Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Operation Clydesdale Thunder and Debt Management

    KMC Update - Operation Clydesdale Thunder and Debt Management

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.19.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jay Velazquez, 95th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 317th Support Maintenance Company, expands on Operation Clydesdale Thunder, on May 14, 2025. Meanwhile, Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, explains how to avoid and get out of "debt traps," on May 15, 2025. (Defense Media Activity by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86620
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111011011.mp3
    Length: 00:01:55
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Operation Clydesdale Thunder and Debt Management, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Financial Readiness
    Debt
    510th Regional Support Group
    95 CSSB
    95th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download