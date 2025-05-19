Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 23: Inside the Digital Shift: Streamlining Engineering at NAVWAR

In this episode, Frankie and guest host Jen Carney sit down with Rob Weaver to talk about how mission engineering is transforming the way NAVWAR meets complex challenges—and how leadership plays a key role in that transformation.



Rob shares insights on breaking down technical complexity, streamlining engineering processes, and creating a culture of innovation using Digital Engineering.



As NAVWAR's Supervisor of the Year, he also reflects on what it means to empower people—not just

processes.