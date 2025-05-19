Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 23: Inside the Digital Shift: Streamlining Engineering at NAVWAR

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Audio by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    In this episode, Frankie and guest host Jen Carney sit down with Rob Weaver to talk about how mission engineering is transforming the way NAVWAR meets complex challenges—and how leadership plays a key role in that transformation.

    Rob shares insights on breaking down technical complexity, streamlining engineering processes, and creating a culture of innovation using Digital Engineering.

    As NAVWAR's Supervisor of the Year, he also reflects on what it means to empower people—not just
    processes.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 09:09
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86617
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111010780.mp3
    Length: 00:21:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 23: Inside the Digital Shift: Streamlining Engineering at NAVWAR, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

