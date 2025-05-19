AFN Naples Recorded Interview - FLTCM Compton and International CSELs

250521-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 21, 2025) U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton conducts an interview and conversation with locally stationed NATO international senior enlisted leaders at the AFN Naples studio. The interview included Andrea Tschense of Germany, William Griffin of Canada, Laurent Ygrie of France, Jon Crowe of United Kingdom, and Anastasia Katsiani of Greece.
|05.08.2025
|05.21.2025 09:03
|Recording
|86616
|2505/DOD_111010766.mp3
|01:33:38
|2025
|NAPLES, IT
