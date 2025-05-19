Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Recorded Interview - FLTCM Compton and International CSELs

    AFN Naples Recorded Interview - FLTCM Compton and International CSELs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.08.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow

    AFN Naples

    250521-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 21, 2025) U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton conducts an interview and conversation with locally stationed NATO international senior enlisted leaders at the AFN Naples studio. The interview included Andrea Tschense of Germany, William Griffin of Canada, Laurent Ygrie of France, Jon Crowe of United Kingdom, and Anastasia Katsiani of Greece.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 09:03
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86616
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111010766.mp3
    Length: 01:33:38
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Recorded Interview - FLTCM Compton and International CSELs, by PO3 Karris Battle and PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Naples
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download