Personnel Matters, episode 4 - Family Member Travel Screening

Podcast summary
Episode 4, Family Member Travel Screening
AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at the Air Force’s Personnel Center and how they support you. This episode highlights the Family Member Travel Screening.
Have a question, comment, or topic idea? E-mail us at: afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil. You can reach the Total Force Service Center 24/7 at 800-525-0102.
Additional information on the topics and programs discussed in this episode of Personnel Matters are available at the links below. Some links may require CAC or username/login to access.
AFPC Resource links:
Podcast email – afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil
AFPC website – www.afpc.af.mil
EFMP website – daffamilyvector.us.af.mil
MyFSS – MyFSS.us.af.mil
MyVector – myvector.us.af.mil
