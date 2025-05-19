Afternoon Albi with Louis Genaro

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 19, 2025) An interview with Mr. Louis Genaro, President of the Sigonella Scuba Club, to talk about upcoming classes, and how to get scuba diving certified at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
